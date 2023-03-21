Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.60. The stock had a trading volume of 613,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.84. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

