Radix (XRD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $841,137.86

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Radix has a total market capitalization of $216.66 million and $841,137.86 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,221,065,052 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

