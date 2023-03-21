Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.16 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $64.81 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

