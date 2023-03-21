Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

