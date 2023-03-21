QuarkChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.45 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $57.29 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

