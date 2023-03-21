Quantum (QUA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181,985.68

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 99.8% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $11,222.85 and $181,985.68 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00031226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00201193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,296.18 or 1.00008323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001002 USD and is down -50.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $186,644.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

