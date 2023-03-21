QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on QualTek Services to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. QualTek Services has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth $4,409,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in QualTek Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QualTek Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

