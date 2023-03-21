Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 3rd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

PMO stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $169,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

