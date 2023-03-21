PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.11. 980,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,018,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 8.7 %
The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
