PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.11. 980,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,018,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,569,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

