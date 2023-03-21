ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 comprises about 8.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 20.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 211,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 51.6% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 170,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $594,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

