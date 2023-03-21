ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Down to $29.11

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.11, but opened at $28.27. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 2,267,099 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDOW. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1,024.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 104,376 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.