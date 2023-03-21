ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,917 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,587 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,300,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,045,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.