Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,094 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,407,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.