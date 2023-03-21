Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.93 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $293.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,282. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.