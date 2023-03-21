Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.26 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,163 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CARR traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. 918,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

