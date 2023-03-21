Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 34,755 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. 910,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,631. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

