Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Trading Up 0.4%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01. Approximately 198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 175.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 93,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

