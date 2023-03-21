Premia (PREMIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Premia has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $248,769.19 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars.

