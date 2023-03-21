PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCH shares. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.17.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $63,900.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

