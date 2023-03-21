PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0041

PotCoin (POT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $940,843.77 and approximately $2,787.50 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00282869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,230 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

