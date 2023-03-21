Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 413,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,824. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $52.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

