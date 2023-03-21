Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 143,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,065. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

