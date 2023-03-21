Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.73. 9,803,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,986,422. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

