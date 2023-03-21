Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Boosted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 285,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

