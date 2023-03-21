PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.74 and last traded at $51.75. 179,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 180,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

