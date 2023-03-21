Piershale Financial Group Inc. Takes $135,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

Shares of USB traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,474,597. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

