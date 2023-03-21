Piershale Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,134. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

