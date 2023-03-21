Piershale Financial Group Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.79. 256,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,209. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.