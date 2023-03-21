Piershale Financial Group Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,280. The firm has a market cap of $243.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

