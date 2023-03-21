Piershale Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $258,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 4.6 %

SOXS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,008,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,864,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.