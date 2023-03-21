Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PM opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

