Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 57,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 136,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

