Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $440.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

