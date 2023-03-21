Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

