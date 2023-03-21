Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

