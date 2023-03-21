Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PESI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,782. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

