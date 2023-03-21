Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.
Shares of PESI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,782. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
