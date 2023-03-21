Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Trading Up 1.5%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. Approximately 46,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 140,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Paycore Minerals Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

About Paycore Minerals

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

