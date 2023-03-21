Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.77.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.43.
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
