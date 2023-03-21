Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth about $25,562,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

