PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.11

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $20.90 million and approximately $951,648.54 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

