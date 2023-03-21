PARSIQ (PRQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.08 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $21.25 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

