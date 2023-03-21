Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Down 2.1%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 227,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.20 million, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.02.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

