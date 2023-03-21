Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Set at C$34.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) received a C$34.00 price objective from investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

TSE PLC traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.61. 30,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$937.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.64 and a 52-week high of C$35.55.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,182 shares in the company, valued at C$535,945.08. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

