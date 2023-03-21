Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,999 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PARA traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,525,191. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

