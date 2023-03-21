Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Down to $14.83

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $14.50. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 268,631 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

