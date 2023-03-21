Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 825 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 4.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 923,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

