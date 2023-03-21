OriginTrail Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $132.94 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

