ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 216.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of ORIC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 70,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,568. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
