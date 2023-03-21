ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 216.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of ORIC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 70,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,568. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.42. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 130,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,996,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

