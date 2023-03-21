Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.51 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Orchid has a market cap of $60.96 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

