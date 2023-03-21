OppFi (OPFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

OppFi Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. State Street Corp increased its position in OppFi by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in OppFi by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OppFi by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in OppFi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

