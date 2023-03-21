OLIO Financial Planning Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

OLIO Financial Planning cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.38. 117,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

